EU extends the mandate of the Advisory Mission to Ukraine until 2027

The European Union has extended the mandate of the Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) until May 31, 2027. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the EU Council.

Today, the Rada adopted a decision to extend the mandate of the European Union Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform in Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) until May 31, 2027 , the statement said.

Details

The mission reportedly provides strategic advice and practical support for specific reform measures in line with EU standards, in particular in support of Ukraine's EU accession commitments. EUAM also advises and trains Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police.

The Mission in Ukraine has local offices in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and a mobile unit. It is noted that the field offices in Kharkiv and Mariupol are currently not working.

Recall

The EU Advisory Mission Ukraine officially began its work in Kyiv on December 1, 2014, following the Revolution of Dignity and an invitation from the Ukrainian government.

EUAM Ukraine's mandate was significantly changed in 2022 to reflect Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. Since then, EUAM Ukraine has been supporting the Ukrainian authorities to facilitate the investigation and prosecution of international crimes committed by Russian forces.

