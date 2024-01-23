EU countries agree on military actions in the Red Sea

EU states have reached a political agreement to launch a military operation to ensure the safety of commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

This was announced on Monday evening, after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, by EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell, UNN reports .

Details

According to Borrell, the EU countries have "in principle" given the green light to a military operation to secure sea lanes. However, the specific organization of such a mission has yet to be decided. It is noted that, ideally, the operation should begin next month and end the attacks of militant Islamist Houthis from Yemen.

In the context of this agreement, it is known that there are no plans to participate in US attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen. It is already known that Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands are planning to send ships to the Red Sea.

AddendumAddendum

Because of the danger, large shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. This is now having a significant impact on the global economy.

Recently, the United States and the United Kingdom have been actively attacking Houthi targets in Yemen. On Tuesday, London announced that it would continue to take military action against Houthi attacks on ships.

Recall

The United States and the United Kingdom have launched air strikes on the Yemeni capital, controlled by Houthi rebels, targeting missile platforms, drones and weapons depots. These strikes are a response to attacks by Houthis allied to Iran on shipping in the Red Sea.

