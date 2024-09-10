EU and Armenia start talks on visa-free regime

On Monday, September 9, in Yerevan, the European Commission and the Republic of Armenia announced the start of a dialogue on visa liberalization. This was reported by UNN with reference to the European Commission.

Details

The EU noted that the visa dialogue is part of a broader framework of relations between the EU and Armenia.

The European Commission noted that will support the ongoing efforts to support comprehensive reforms in Armenia. Especially in areas that are crucial for future visa-free travel to the EU, in particular:

document security,

border and migration management,

Fighting corruption and organized crime,

observance of fundamental rights.

Armenia and NATO agree on cooperation for 2024

It is noted that the European Commission and the Government of Armenia will work closely together to ensure an effective and efficient dialogue.

The agency emphasizes that all benchmarks must be fully met before the EU Council and the European Parliament make a final decision on visa liberalization.

The process will require close cooperation with EU member states to closely monitor progress and developments.

Recall

Armenia will not finance the programs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2024, effectively refusing to participate in financing the organization's activities while remaining a member.