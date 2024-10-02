EU adopts new sanctions mechanism against Russia's hybrid actions - media

EU ambassadors have approved a new sanctions mechanism aimed at countering Russia's hybrid actions, it will come into force next week, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"A new EU sanctions mechanism aimed at countering Russia's hybrid actions has now been adopted by EU ambassadors. It will come into force next week," Jozwiak told X.

Earlier it was announcedthat EU ambassadors would agree on a new sanctions regime against Russian hybrid threats. Hungary has reportedly agreed to focus on Russian threats, and the sanctions will be formalized next week, with names to be added later.