“ePermit": a new feature for entrepreneurs in Diia

A new service, ePermit, has been launched on the Diia portal. Now sole proprietors and managers of LLCs will submit a declaration of compliance of the material and technical base with the requirements of labor protection legislation. This was stated by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

Details

A declaration of conformity is a document in which a company confirms that its premises and equipment meet the requirements of workplace safety laws. Without it, service stations, factories, and all organizations that have heavy machinery and equipment in their production facilities are not allowed to operate - the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained.

Previously, the declaration could only be filed offline at a territorial unit of the State Labor Service. However, with Diia, it only takes a few clicks. On the portal, you can fill out the application, sign it with a digital signature, and track the status of the application.

Addendum

It is noted that the service was launched jointly with the Ministry of Economy. It adds that the Digital Transformation Support project, funded by USAID and UK Dev, provides a full cycle of ePermit implementation.

The mechanism for obtaining the service consists of several steps:

Log in to Diia;

Go to the “Services” section;



Find the e-Entrepreneur service;



Select the specified service through the assistant or from the list of available services;



Fill out and sign the application.



Recall

The Diia portal has launched an electronic service for booking employees of critical enterprises and companies that provide for the country's defense, making the process quick and transparent.