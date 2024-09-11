EOD divers remove part of a Russian drone from the Dnipro River

After another enemy attack, sapper divers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine removed metal fragments of a Russian drone from the Dnipro River. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

One of the eyewitnesses who heard the explosion notified the emergency response service "101" about the drone wreckage found on the surface of the Dnipro River.

Recall

While performing a combat demining mission in Dnipropetrovs'k region , a group of pyrotechnics from the State Emergency Service exploded. Sapper driver Anatoliy Kukla was killed, and another sapper was injured and hospitalized.