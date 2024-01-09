ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Environmental damage due to Russian war exceeded 56 billion euros - OP

The damage caused by Russia's war to the environment in Ukraine exceeds 56 billion euros; Ukraine seeks to bring Russia to justice.

The estimated environmental damage caused by the Russian war has exceeded 56 billion euros. Ukraine is determined to be one of the first countries in the world to bring the aggressor to justice for environmental damage. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak during a meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, UNN reports with reference to the President's website. 

Details 

Opening the meeting, Yermak emphasized that Ukraine celebrated the New Year under massive shelling from Russia.

"This horrific, unprovoked and very brutal war continues to kill our people, civilians and military, and to damage the environment. All of these attacks are causing enormous damage. For example, after the latest attack, the air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated significantly due to the high concentration of combustion products, chemicals and dust. The estimated environmental damage has exceeded 56 billion euros with more than 3,300 documented court cases," Yermak said. 

He noted that Ukraine is determined to be one of the first countries in the world to bring the aggressor to justice for environmental damage. 

Yermak thanked the representatives of the International Working Group for their significant work on the development of the Environmental Treaty for Ukraine. 

"This document should serve as a guide to combat the negative impact of war on nature. Not only for Ukraine, but also for the world," he emphasized. According to Yermak, the most difficult task ahead is to implement the agreement both in Ukraine and abroad. 

Co-chair of the International Working Group Margot Wallström, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, reminded that the provisions of the Environmental Treaty are part of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace. 

"First of all, this agreement describes the current state of affairs: the diversity and richness of Ukraine's nature, as well as the damage caused by the war," she said.

Also, according to Margot Wallström, the Environmental Treaty will contain a unified approach to assessing the impact of the Russian war in Ukraine on the environment, and will define approaches to compensation for the damage caused. 

Addendum

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized that 280 criminal cases on ecocide and environmental war crimes are currently being investigated, and the Russian aggressor must be held accountable for these crimes. 

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets emphasized that Ukraine suffered losses of $400,000 due to air pollution provoked by Russian shelling on December 29 and January 2. According to him, more than 5 thousand tons of carbon dioxide were released into the air .

Tatiana Kraevskaya

