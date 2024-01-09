Environmental damage due to Russian war exceeded 56 billion euros - OP

The estimated environmental damage caused by the Russian war has exceeded 56 billion euros. Ukraine is determined to be one of the first countries in the world to bring the aggressor to justice for environmental damage. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak during a meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, UNN reports with reference to the President's website.

Opening the meeting, Yermak emphasized that Ukraine celebrated the New Year under massive shelling from Russia.

"This horrific, unprovoked and very brutal war continues to kill our people, civilians and military, and to damage the environment. All of these attacks are causing enormous damage. For example, after the latest attack, the air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated significantly due to the high concentration of combustion products, chemicals and dust. The estimated environmental damage has exceeded 56 billion euros with more than 3,300 documented court cases," Yermak said.

He noted that Ukraine is determined to be one of the first countries in the world to bring the aggressor to justice for environmental damage.

Yermak thanked the representatives of the International Working Group for their significant work on the development of the Environmental Treaty for Ukraine.

"This document should serve as a guide to combat the negative impact of war on nature. Not only for Ukraine, but also for the world," he emphasized. According to Yermak, the most difficult task ahead is to implement the agreement both in Ukraine and abroad.

Co-chair of the International Working Group Margot Wallström, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, reminded that the provisions of the Environmental Treaty are part of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.

"First of all, this agreement describes the current state of affairs: the diversity and richness of Ukraine's nature, as well as the damage caused by the war," she said.

Also, according to Margot Wallström, the Environmental Treaty will contain a unified approach to assessing the impact of the Russian war in Ukraine on the environment, and will define approaches to compensation for the damage caused.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized that 280 criminal cases on ecocide and environmental war crimes are currently being investigated, and the Russian aggressor must be held accountable for these crimes.

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets emphasized that Ukraine suffered losses of $400,000 due to air pollution provoked by Russian shelling on December 29 and January 2. According to him, more than 5 thousand tons of carbon dioxide were released into the air .