Zelenskyy: It is important to eliminate any possible schemes to circumvent Russian sanctions

"It is vital to eliminate any possible schemes to circumvent sanctions. We are also working on new sanctions: the architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened. And another priority is to bring closer real solutions to be used in the interests of Ukraine and subsequently to confiscate Russian assets to restore justice. The terrorist must pay the most for the damage caused by terror, and Russia will pay," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

The EU Council has added Russian company PJSC Alrosa and its CEO Pavel Marinichev to the sanctions list of the European Union.