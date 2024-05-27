Entrepreneur failed to privatize Feofania hotel complex worth almost half a million hryvnias

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv dismissed the claim of an individual who tried to illegally take possession of the Feofaniya hotel complex. The facility, with an area of almost 7,000 square meters and a value of UAH 454 million, remained in state ownership. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

In the course of monitoring the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office found that in early 2022, a person initiated a fabricated dispute with the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. The essence of the dispute was a demand to recognize the ownership of a hotel complex, which the person claimed to have acquired from the state in 1995.

At the same time, the individual knew for certain that the hotel complex was state property, as he was the founder of a private enterprise that had been leasing the complex from the state for many years and had been involved in a number of lawsuits, including one brought by the prosecutor - the statement reads.

It is noted that during these proceedings, the courts confirmed the state's ownership of this real estate, represented by the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

To protect state interests, the city prosecutor's office intervened in a case initiated by an individual with the aim of illegally seizing the said state property.

Thanks to the active position of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv dismissed the claim of an individual. This prevented the illegal withdrawal of the Feofaniya hotel complex with an area of almost 7 thousand square meters and a value of UAH 454 million from state ownership. - the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office writes.

Recall

