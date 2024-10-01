Entrepreneur earned UAH 3.7 million on fictitious supply of UAV components: Zakarpattia region exposes him

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 69078 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103716 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167367 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138030 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143247 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172895 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104748 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100361 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110033 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 112131 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112131 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 49369 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 49369 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55998 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167367 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167367 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182366 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172895 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200272 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 189191 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189191 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141932 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141932 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141975 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146682 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 138094 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138094 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154970 views
Entrepreneur earned UAH 3.7 million on fictitious supply of UAV components: Zakarpattia region exposes him

Entrepreneur earned UAH 3.7 million on fictitious supply of UAV components: Zakarpattia region exposes him

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11012 views

The entrepreneur forged documents on the supply of parts for drones and received UAH 3.7 million from the budget. He was served a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code and faces up to 12 years in prison.

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to an entrepreneur who earned UAH 3.7 million on the fictitious supply of drone components for the military.  The businessman forged official documents on the supply of parts, on the basis of which he received funds from the local budget. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police. 

Details

The military unit and the businessman reportedly signed a contract for the purchase of components for drones.

To receive the money,  the entrepreneur forged official financial documents about the alleged supply of a component.  Based on these documents, he was able to receive more than UAH 3.7 million to his bank account. However, he used these funds to carry out a number of financial transactions in his own interests. 

Detectives of the SBU Office in Zakarpattia region served  the contractor a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  •   ч. 5 Art. 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office), 
  • ч. 1 Art. 366 (forgery in office), 
  • ч. 1 Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime) 

The court imposed on the suspect a measure of restraint  - in the form of detention with  the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 3.7 million.  He may face up to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

According to the National Police, measures are being taken to identify the full range of persons involved in the transaction, including military personnel.

Lviv blogger Stakhiv served with suspicion of leaking data on the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine25.09.24, 16:18 • 36345 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast

