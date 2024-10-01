Entrepreneur earned UAH 3.7 million on fictitious supply of UAV components: Zakarpattia region exposes him

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to an entrepreneur who earned UAH 3.7 million on the fictitious supply of drone components for the military. The businessman forged official documents on the supply of parts, on the basis of which he received funds from the local budget. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police.

Details

The military unit and the businessman reportedly signed a contract for the purchase of components for drones.

To receive the money, the entrepreneur forged official financial documents about the alleged supply of a component. Based on these documents, he was able to receive more than UAH 3.7 million to his bank account. However, he used these funds to carry out a number of financial transactions in his own interests.

Detectives of the SBU Office in Zakarpattia region served the contractor a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 5 Art. 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office),

ч. 1 Art. 366 (forgery in office),

ч. 1 Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime)

The court imposed on the suspect a measure of restraint - in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 3.7 million. He may face up to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

According to the National Police, measures are being taken to identify the full range of persons involved in the transaction, including military personnel.

