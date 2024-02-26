Enterprise damaged in Nikopol region due to enemy attack

A company was damaged by Russian shelling in the Nikopol region the night before. A fire broke out there. Buildings and cars were damaged. People were not injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on Sunday evening, the Russians shelled Nikopol district: the district center, Pokrovska and Myrovska communities.

Targeted with a kamikaze drone, heavy artillery and Grad MLRS emphasized Lysak.

It is also noted that the enemy has been shelling the area since the morning. Myrivska community is under attack again. The consequences are being investigated.

Updated information on yesterday's attack on Dnipro has been released.

The fall of enemy shrapnel smashed windows in three five-story buildings and industrial buildings of one of the enterprises.

Air defense destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region