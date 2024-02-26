Enterprise damaged in Nikopol region due to enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
An enterprise in Nikopol suffered a fire caused by Russian shelling at night.
A company was damaged by Russian shelling in the Nikopol region the night before. A fire broke out there. Buildings and cars were damaged. People were not injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, on Sunday evening, the Russians shelled Nikopol district: the district center, Pokrovska and Myrovska communities.
Targeted with a kamikaze drone, heavy artillery and Grad MLRS
It is also noted that the enemy has been shelling the area since the morning. Myrivska community is under attack again. The consequences are being investigated.
Addendum Addendum
Updated information on yesterday's attack on Dnipro has been released.
The fall of enemy shrapnel smashed windows in three five-story buildings and industrial buildings of one of the enterprises.
Air defense destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region25.02.24, 23:15 • 123078 views