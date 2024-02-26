$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Enterprise damaged in Nikopol region due to enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32274 views

An enterprise in Nikopol suffered a fire caused by Russian shelling at night.

Enterprise damaged in Nikopol region due to enemy attack

A company was damaged by Russian shelling in the Nikopol region the night before. A fire broke out there. Buildings and cars were damaged. People were not injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, on Sunday evening, the Russians shelled Nikopol district: the district center, Pokrovska and Myrovska communities.

Targeted with a kamikaze drone, heavy artillery and Grad MLRS

emphasized Lysak.

It is also noted that the enemy has been shelling the area since the morning. Myrivska community is under attack again. The consequences are being investigated.

Addendum Addendum

Updated information on yesterday's attack on Dnipro has been released.

The fall of enemy shrapnel smashed windows in three five-story buildings and industrial buildings of one of the enterprises.

Air defense destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
