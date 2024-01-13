Energy Ministry: Ukraine's energy infrastructure was not damaged during Russia's massive attack, 131 settlements are without power due to bad weather

As a result of the massive attack by the Russian army this morning, no damage to the energy infrastructure was recorded, and 131 settlements were cut off from power due to the bad weather. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

No damage to energy infrastructure was recorded as a result of massive hostile shelling - the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

De-energization

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, 41 settlements are without power due to bad weather that damaged overhead lines of the power company, affecting more than 3,300 consumers.

In Kirovograd Oblast , 38 settlements remain without power after the storm, affecting more than 2,600 customers. During the night, power companies supplied power to more than 300 consumers.

In Zaporizhzhya Oblast, 15 settlements were without power due to weather conditions, which is more than 2,000 consumers. In the morning, electricity supply was restored to almost 2000 consumers in 9 settlements. There are still 15 settlements without power.

Meanwhile, 23 settlements in Mykolaiv region remain disconnected due to bad weather, which includes more than 1400 residential and 128 legal customers.

As of 9 a.m., 14 settlements in Khmelnytskyi region were cut off from electricity due to bad weather, which is more than 2,000 metering points.

