Energy, industry, urban development: Kiper outlines priorities of Odesa region at Berlin recovery conference

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 15688 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132477 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137875 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167992 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161882 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146800 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112813 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200836 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101256 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 46232 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 55223 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 79545 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227526 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227083 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214612 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 79545 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101396 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156191 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155062 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158933 views
Energy, industry, urban development: Kiper outlines priorities of Odesa region at Berlin recovery conference

Energy, industry, urban development: Kiper outlines priorities of Odesa region at Berlin recovery conference

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103552 views

Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, spoke at the Conference on Ukraine's Recovery in Berlin during the panel “Using International Territorial Partnership for Recovery and Approximation to the EU”.

The head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper spoke at the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Berlin during the panel “Using International Territorial Partnership for Restoration and Approximation to the EU”, reports UNN.

I informed foreign partners about the situation in Odesa Oblast, about the experience of our region and the problems we face. Odesa region is constantly working to develop cooperation. Currently, the region and communities have more than 170 existing agreements with regions of Europe and the world

- Kiper writes. 

He added that the Conference paid special attention to the “Patronage of Nations” initiative. According to Kipper, the initiative is an important component of ensuring the long-term recovery of the regions of Ukraine affected by the war.

One example of the successful implementation of this initiative is Italy's patronage for the restoration of Odesa region. This is a dynamic process that began on October 02, 2023, with a statement by Antonio Tajani, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, on taking Odesa and Odesa region under the patronage of Italy. Already in February 2024, an agreement was signed between the Italian Republic and UNESCO, according to which Italy makes a contribution of 500 thousand euros for the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral. In the long term, the main areas of cooperation will be energy, infrastructure, industry, and urban development. We appreciate the active position of the Italian government in supporting the rapid recovery of Ukraine, Odesa region in particular

- he informs

Kiper said that the Odesa region's authorities are also planning to cooperate with individual Italian regions to implement specific initiatives and projects that take into account the specific needs and capabilities of both sides.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsUNN-Odesa

