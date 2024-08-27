“Energoatom is preparing for the construction of Chyhyryn NPP: the city council has already handed over the land

The Chyhyryn City Council has transferred land plots to Energoatom for the construction of the previously abandoned Chyhyryn NPP near the town of Orbita in Cherkasy region. In particular, this is envisaged as part of Ukraine's energy strategy. This is reported by the press service of Energoatom, UNN reports.

Details

The Energy Strategy of Ukraine until 2050 envisages an increase in the capacity of domestic nuclear generation. Therefore, the Energoatom team is actively working to find new construction sites. The most promising of them is Chyhyryn, near the town of Orbita in Cherkasy region. It is planned to build four new power units using AP1000 technology. The first step in the implementation of this project has already been taken - the statement said.

It is noted that during the meeting of the extraordinary 51st session, the deputies of the Chyhyryn City Council decided to:

granting a permit for the development of a land management project for the allocation of land plots for permanent use by Energoatom JSC;

transfer of land plots with a total area of 38.1493 hectares for permanent use by Energoatom JSC.



Energoatom intends to revive Orbita, making it one of the most modern towns like Netishyn, Yuzhnoukrainsk or Varash. Successful implementation of these plans is undoubtedly a significant investment in the post-war recovery and support of the state's energy security. Implementation of innovative nuclear technologies will make Ukraine a leader in the nuclear energy sector with unique experience and own technological solutions - said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

For reference

The decision to build the Chyhyryn NPP was made in 1970. It was planned to build a modern town of power engineers for 20 thousand people. Until 1981, after repeated changes to the project, construction was frozen. Construction of the facility was resumed several times, but in 1989 it was decided to stop construction.

During the years of Ukraine's independence, there was talk of resuming construction, but it remained at the level of talk.

Recall

Ukraine has begun preparations for the construction of two new nuclear power units, KhNPP-5 and KhNPP-6, at the Khmelnytsky NPP using Westinghouse AR1000 technology, marking a major geopolitical project with the United States aimed at replacing Russian nuclear technology in Europe.