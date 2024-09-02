Enemy used a hybrid of a missile and a guided aerial bomb during the attack on Kharkiv - mayor of the city

During the evening attack on Kharkiv on August 31, Russians used an atypical weapon called “Thunder-E1”. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

“During the evening shelling on August 31, for the first time during the war, the enemy used such atypical weapons as Grom-E1, a hybrid of a missile and a guided aerial bomb, in Kharkiv - Terekhov wrote.

The mayor added that after a short period of calm, Russia intensified its attacks on Kharkiv again in August. As always, the enemy's new targets were civilian objects and ordinary civilians who were at home, walking in the street or working at the time of the explosion.

UNN cited a source as saying that during the combined attack on Kyiv on the morning of September 2, the Russians used missiles produced in the third quarter of this year.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise said that Russians use universal planning and correction modules that use foreign-made microelectronics to drop guided aircraft bombs on Ukraine.