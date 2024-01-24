Enemy struck 170 times in Zaporizhzhia region: 41 drones attacked, there are destructions

Russian troops attacked 25 localities in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, striking 170 times. There were no casualties, but there is destruction. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Over the past day, Russia-backed militants struck 170 times in 25 localities - no casualties - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the occupants carried out 8 MLRS attacks on Huliaipol, Robotyne and Kamianske, 41 UAV attacks on Bilenke, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Charyne, Malynivka, Levadne, Poltavka and Mali Shcherbaky, as well as an air strike on Mala Tokmachka.

There were 120 artillery attacks on the territory of Zaliznychne, Orikhove, Chervone, Malynivka, Levadne, Bilohirsk, Luhanske, Stepnohirsk, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske, Lobkove, Plavny and other frontline towns and villages.

"There were 18 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure," Malashko said.

Russia's evening attack on Kharkiv: 9 injured, four of them hospitalized