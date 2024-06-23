Enemy strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased, a strike on an educational institution is reported

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89600 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117894 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188292 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232742 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142901 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368827 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181697 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149601 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197893 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64027 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72048 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84168 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29894 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89587 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84281 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100146 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98341 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117884 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 244 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3756 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11422 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13080 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17126 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Enemy strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased, a strike on an educational institution is reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32971 views

Eight people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on the city

Enemy strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased, a strike on an educational institution is reported

The number of victims of the enemy's guided aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv has increased to 8 people. This was announced by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Initially, One dead and four injured were reported.

"One dead and five injured as a result ofguided aerial bomb hitting a private residential building. Three more victims in another district of the city - there is a blow to a children's educational institution," Terekhov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said that as a result of an enemy arrival in a private household, a garage and an outbuilding caught fire.

Recall that on June 23, at about 15 o'clock in Kharkiv, an Air Alert was declared, local authorities reported an attack on the city with guided aerial bombs. Later it became known that the private sector of the city was hit.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31