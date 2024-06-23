Enemy strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased, a strike on an educational institution is reported

The number of victims of the enemy's guided aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv has increased to 8 people. This was announced by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Initially, One dead and four injured were reported.

"One dead and five injured as a result ofguided aerial bomb hitting a private residential building. Three more victims in another district of the city - there is a blow to a children's educational institution," Terekhov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said that as a result of an enemy arrival in a private household, a garage and an outbuilding caught fire.

Recall that on June 23, at about 15 o'clock in Kharkiv, an Air Alert was declared, local authorities reported an attack on the city with guided aerial bombs. Later it became known that the private sector of the city was hit.