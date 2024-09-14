Enemy shells Odesa region: a married couple killed, one woman wounded

In the evening, enemy forces launched a missile attack in Odesa region. Unfortunately, a married couple was killed. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the occupiers used cluster munitions prohibited by international law during the attack.

As a result, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the suburbs of Odesa.

While examining the site of the tragedy, rescuers found the bodies of two victims - a man and a woman born in 1958 and 1962. The married couple did not survive the enemy attack.

Also, a 65-year-old woman was injured during the shelling and received shrapnel wounds to her head and right thigh. She was immediately hospitalized and is currently being treated by doctors. Her condition is assessed as moderate.

Law enforcers continue to record the consequences of this terrorist act against the civilian population of Odesa region.

