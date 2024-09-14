Enemy shells Odesa region: a married couple killed, one woman wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 113976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116739 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190198 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149150 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150408 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141865 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194275 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112321 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183520 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104949 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 42200 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 69472 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 65706 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 38388 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 44558 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190210 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194279 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183524 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210505 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198920 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148008 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147415 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151645 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142673 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159194 views
Enemy shells Odesa region: a married couple killed, one woman wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24902 views

Occupants launched a rocket attack on the outskirts of Odesa using cluster munitions. A couple was killed, a 65-year-old woman was injured. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

In the evening, enemy forces launched a missile attack in Odesa region. Unfortunately, a married couple was killed. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the occupiers used cluster munitions prohibited by international law during the attack.

As a result, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the suburbs of Odesa.

While examining the site of the tragedy, rescuers found the bodies of two victims - a man and a woman born in 1958 and 1962. The married couple did not survive the enemy attack.

Also, a 65-year-old woman was injured during the shelling and received shrapnel wounds to her head and right thigh. She was immediately hospitalized and is currently being treated by doctors. Her condition is assessed as moderate.

Law enforcers continue to record the consequences of this terrorist act against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Russia attacks Odesa region with UAVs at night: no casualties, some damage caused by falling debris14.09.24, 09:13 • 22583 views

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

