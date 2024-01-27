Enemy shells 15 settlements in Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars, a policeman is wounded

Over the course of the day, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. In particular, Veterinary of Kharkiv district; Nesterne of Chuhuiv district; Komisarove, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kupyansk district. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the day before, on January 26, at 10:40 a.m., the occupants fired at Kupyansk with 152-mm artillery. A police officer was wounded. The victim was hospitalized in moderate condition. A private house was damaged.

Around 13:30, the enemy fired at Kurylivka village, Kupyansk district, with MLRS. A private house was damaged.

At 22:00, the occupants also shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, with MLRS. A private house was damaged.

Today, from 00:00 to 00:25, the enemy struck several times at Kupyansk. Private houses and a garage were damaged.

At about 00:20, the occupants fired on Sinelnykove village, Chuhuiv district. A private house was damaged.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Tabaivka, Kupiansk district, over the last day.

In Zaporizhzhia, 19 towns and villages came under enemy fire: occupants struck 86 times