Enemy shelled Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region, a woman and two children were rescued from the rubble

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Enemy shelled Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region, a woman and two children were rescued from the rubble

Enemy shelled Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region, a woman and two children were rescued from the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29766 views

Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region was shelled, damaging a residential building. A woman and two children were rescued from the rubble in satisfactory condition.

On Monday, January 15, at 08:47, the enemy fired artillery at the village of Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region. There were no casualties. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Details

Also, on January 15, at 09:29, a residential building was damaged as a result of hostile artillery shelling in Dniprovske village of Kutsurubska community.

Three people - a woman and two children - were rescued from the rubble of the building. One girl was hospitalized, the others are being treated on an outpatient basis. The condition of the victims is satisfactory.

In the afternoon, on January 15, at 14:25, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

She worked for russian special services: a woman who spread fakes about the Armed Forces was detained in Mykolaiv

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

