Enemy shelled Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region, a woman and two children were rescued from the rubble

On Monday, January 15, at 08:47, the enemy fired artillery at the village of Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region. There were no casualties. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Details

Also, on January 15, at 09:29, a residential building was damaged as a result of hostile artillery shelling in Dniprovske village of Kutsurubska community.

Three people - a woman and two children - were rescued from the rubble of the building. One girl was hospitalized, the others are being treated on an outpatient basis. The condition of the victims is satisfactory.

In the afternoon, on January 15, at 14:25, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

She worked for russian special services: a woman who spread fakes about the Armed Forces was detained in Mykolaiv