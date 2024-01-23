Enemy launches missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region - RMA

This morning, the Russian army launched a missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka, Sumy region. Information about the victims and damage is being clarified, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Today, on January 23, at 7:05 a.m., the aggressor launched a missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Shostka. All necessary services are working at the scene. Information on casualties and damage is being updated - the RMA said in a statement.

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine.

During another attack by Russian troops on Ukraine, the Defense Forces shot down 15 of 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles. In total, 21 enemy missiles out of 41 launched by Russian troops were destroyed.