Enemy launches 17 UAVs in Zaporizhzhia region overnight: residential buildings and infrastructure destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops carried out 17 drone strikes on settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, destroying residential buildings and infrastructure. A total of 96 strikes were carried out in the region, with no civilian casualties recorded.
Russian troops attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 96 times over the past day, including 17 drones. There are reports of the destruction of houses and infrastructure. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.
Over the past day, the occupants struck 96 times in 18 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region
Details
The Russian military carried out 17 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Chervone, Levadne, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Poltavka, and fired 4 aerial shells at Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka and Preobrazhenka.
75 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Bilenke, Novodanylivka, Huliaipol, Charivne, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Pyatikhatky, Plavny, Kamianske and other towns and villages on the frontline.
"There were 11 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties," said Malashko.
