Enemy launches 17 UAVs in Zaporizhzhia region overnight: residential buildings and infrastructure destroyed

Russian troops attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 96 times over the past day, including 17 drones. There are reports of the destruction of houses and infrastructure. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the occupants struck 96 times in 18 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

The Russian military carried out 17 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Chervone, Levadne, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Poltavka, and fired 4 aerial shells at Orikhove, Mala Tokmachka and Preobrazhenka.

75 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Bilenke, Novodanylivka, Huliaipol, Charivne, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Pyatikhatky, Plavny, Kamianske and other towns and villages on the frontline.

"There were 11 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties," said Malashko.

