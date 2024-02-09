Enemy intensifies use of drones in Tavria sector - Tarnavsky
Kyiv • UNN
This week, Russian troops have increased the number of drone attacks in the Tauride sector.
On the Tauride direction, Russian troops have intensified the use of drones of various types, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said on Friday, UNN reports.
In the Tauride sector, the enemy intensified the use of drones of various types. On February 8, our troops neutralized or destroyed 224 unmanned aerial vehicles, the most this week
