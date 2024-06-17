Enemy hits civilian infrastructure in Poltava region, there are casualties, people may be under rubble - RMA

Russian troops have preliminarily hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava district, there are victims, and there may be people under the rubble, said Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava RMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to preliminary information, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava district. There are victims, there may be people under the rubble of the building," Pronin wrote on Telegram.

Information is being clarified.

An audible explosion was reported in Poltava