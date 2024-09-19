Enemy forces made 63 attacks in Sumy region: 1 killed, 17 wounded

During the day, enemy troops fired 63 times at Sumy region, causing 141 explosions. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Communities across the region came under fire, including: Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Trostyanets, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Novosloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalygino, Druzhbivka, Sveska, Seredina-Buda.

Sumy community was hit the hardest, where the invaders' planes launched guided bombs at a geriatric home. The shelling killed one person and injured 14 others.

Seredyna Budska community also came under heavy shelling with the use of aerial bombs, FPV drones and artillery. Three civilians were injured in the attack.

In many other communities, such as Krasnopilska and Putivlska, the aggressor's military used drones, mortars and artillery, causing serious destruction.

