Enemy drone attacks an ambulance in Kherson region: two more employees need medical assistance
Four ambulance workers were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in Kherson region. Two were seriously injured, while two others suffered blast injuries and moderate contusions.
As a result of an attack by an enemy drone in the Kherson region, two more workers needed medical assistance. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.
Two more ambulance workers who came under attack from an enemy UAV in Velentenske needed medical assistance,
A 50-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver sustained blast injuries and contusions. Both men are in moderate condition.
A 49-year-old woman and a 60-year-old ambulance driver were injured in Velentenskoye, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian drone attack . Both victims were seriously injured and hospitalized.