As a result of an attack by an enemy drone in the Kherson region, two more workers needed medical assistance. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.

Details

A 50-year-old paramedic and a 63-year-old driver sustained blast injuries and contusions. Both men are in moderate condition.

Recall

A 49-year-old woman and a 60-year-old ambulance driver were injured in Velentenskoye, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian drone attack . Both victims were seriously injured and hospitalized.