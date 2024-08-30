ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Enemy continues assault actions in Vovchansk near high-rise buildings - OTU “Kharkiv”

Enemy continues assault actions in Vovchansk near high-rise buildings - OTU “Kharkiv”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20950 views

Russian occupants are conducting assault operations in Vovchansk in the area of high-rise buildings. There were 8 combat engagements over the last day, the enemy conducted 28 drone strikes and 385 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv sector.

The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult. The enemy continues assault operations in all active frontline areas. In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy is attacking  in the area of multi-storey buildings. This was reported in the OTU "Kharkiv" in a report as of 10:00 on August 30, UNN reports. 

According to the OTU "Kharkiv", in the area of Hlyboke , the occupants are regrouping units at the front lines and installing fortifications. There are cases of enemy use of anti-drone guns with nets.

Near Lukianytsia, the occupiers are reportedly carrying out logistical support activities and setting up a communication system.

In the vicinity of Starytsia, the enemy is taking measures to provide logistics and engineering equipment at the defensive positions of the 41st motorized rifle regiment of the 72nd motorized rifle division of the 44th army corps.

In Vovchansk, they continue assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings, conduct reconnaissance using UAVs to detect units of the Defense Forces, and check the communication system

- reported in the OTU “Kharkiv”

The enemy continues to replace the 83rd separate airborne assault brigade with the 136th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 58th Army near Tykhove.

Over the past day, 8 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants also launched 28 kamikaze strikes with drones and fired 385 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 2 firefights in the area of Vovchansk.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces adequately respond to the actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, the Kharkiv Regional Military Command said. 

There were 215 combat engagements at the frontline over the day. Defense forces hit three more important enemy targets - the General Staff30.08.24, 08:51 • 16705 views

The enemy's losses (irreversible and sanitary) amounted to 85 people over the past day (one Russian serviceman was taken prisoner). In addition, the enemy lost 69 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged in this sector, including: 2 tanks, 2 armored combat vehicles, 1 anti-tank vehicle, 1 air defense system, 2 artillery systems, 15 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment, 43 UAVs.

In addition, 40 shelters for personnel, three ammunition storage sites, and one  fuel and lubricant storage site were destroyed.

Situation of the Defense Forces on the left bank of Kherson region is improving - Lykhoviy30.08.24, 10:19 • 15326 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

