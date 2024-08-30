Enemy continues assault actions in Vovchansk near high-rise buildings - OTU “Kharkiv”

The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult. The enemy continues assault operations in all active frontline areas. In particular, in Vovchansk, the enemy is attacking in the area of multi-storey buildings. This was reported in the OTU "Kharkiv" in a report as of 10:00 on August 30, UNN reports.

According to the OTU "Kharkiv", in the area of Hlyboke , the occupants are regrouping units at the front lines and installing fortifications. There are cases of enemy use of anti-drone guns with nets.

Near Lukianytsia, the occupiers are reportedly carrying out logistical support activities and setting up a communication system.

In the vicinity of Starytsia, the enemy is taking measures to provide logistics and engineering equipment at the defensive positions of the 41st motorized rifle regiment of the 72nd motorized rifle division of the 44th army corps.

In Vovchansk, they continue assault operations in the area of multi-storey buildings, conduct reconnaissance using UAVs to detect units of the Defense Forces, and check the communication system - reported in the OTU “Kharkiv”

The enemy continues to replace the 83rd separate airborne assault brigade with the 136th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 58th Army near Tykhove.

Over the past day, 8 combat engagements took place. Russian occupants also launched 28 kamikaze strikes with drones and fired 385 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 2 firefights in the area of Vovchansk.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces adequately respond to the actions and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, the Kharkiv Regional Military Command said.

There were 215 combat engagements at the frontline over the day. Defense forces hit three more important enemy targets - the General Staff

The enemy's losses (irreversible and sanitary) amounted to 85 people over the past day (one Russian serviceman was taken prisoner). In addition, the enemy lost 69 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged in this sector, including: 2 tanks, 2 armored combat vehicles, 1 anti-tank vehicle, 1 air defense system, 2 artillery systems, 15 vehicles, 3 units of special equipment, 43 UAVs.

In addition, 40 shelters for personnel, three ammunition storage sites, and one fuel and lubricant storage site were destroyed.

Situation of the Defense Forces on the left bank of Kherson region is improving - Lykhoviy