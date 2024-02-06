Enemy attacks Tokarivka in Kherson region: two civilians wounded near a shop

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 49070 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113947 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119929 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162191 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163892 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265016 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176406 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166746 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235667 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 91438 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 73169 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 50668 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 86005 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 45411 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235667 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246641 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232962 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113947 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95300 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98905 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116423 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117132 views
Enemy attacks Tokarivka in Kherson region: two civilians wounded near a shop

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23788 views

Two people were wounded by Russian shelling near a local store in Tokarivka.

Russian troops shelled Tokarivka in Kherson region today, wounding two people who were near a local shop, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"Two local residents were injured in the Russian shelling of Tokarivka. They came under enemy fire in the morning near a local store," the RMA said in a Telegram post.

As noted, a 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. Doctors are conducting examinations and providing them with assistance.

Russian army attacks residential areas of Kherson again at night06.02.24, 10:52 • 22670 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising