Enemy attacks Tokarivka in Kherson region: two civilians wounded near a shop

Russian troops shelled Tokarivka in Kherson region today, wounding two people who were near a local shop, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"Two local residents were injured in the Russian shelling of Tokarivka. They came under enemy fire in the morning near a local store," the RMA said in a Telegram post.

As noted, a 60-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. Doctors are conducting examinations and providing them with assistance.

