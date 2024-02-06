Russian army attacks residential areas of Kherson again at night

Kherson suffered another attack by Russian troops at night, the enemy hit residential buildings, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Late in the evening and at night, the Russian army attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. The Russians hit only residential buildings - Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, at night the Russian army attacked residential areas of Kherson again, and a shell hit a farm building and there was a threat of fire spreading to other buildings. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, the SES said.

