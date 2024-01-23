Enemy attack on Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovs'k region: a woman was killed, one Russian missile was shot down

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 53508 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107288 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136091 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134898 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174738 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171055 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280440 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178146 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167140 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148803 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102487 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102208 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104195 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69571 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 42109 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 53508 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280440 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248432 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233586 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258957 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30836 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136091 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105762 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105773 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121939 views
Enemy attack on Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovs'k region: a woman was killed, one Russian missile was shot down

UNN

 • 24004 views

A 43-year-old woman was killed as a result of a massive rocket attack by Russian troops on the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region. During the attack, the Ukrainian military managed to shoot down an enemy missile.

In Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, a woman of 43 years old was killed in a massive rocket attack by Russian troops this morning, said the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

A woman died as a result of a Russian attack in a park in Pavlohrad. She was 43 years old. Our condolences to the family..

- Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the attack on the city damaged infrastructure, two schools and 8 high-rise buildings. 

Addendum

The head of the JMA also said that during the Russian attack, the Defense Forces shot down a Russian missile in Pavlohrad district. 

"Our defenders shot down an enemy missile in Pavlohrad district. The debris damaged private houses and solar panels," stated Lysak. 

Earlier it was reported that one person was killed and another wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Pavlodar.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

