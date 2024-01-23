Enemy attack on Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovs'k region: a woman was killed, one Russian missile was shot down

In Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, a woman of 43 years old was killed in a massive rocket attack by Russian troops this morning, said the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

A woman died as a result of a Russian attack in a park in Pavlohrad. She was 43 years old. Our condolences to the family.. - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the attack on the city damaged infrastructure, two schools and 8 high-rise buildings.

Addendum

The head of the JMA also said that during the Russian attack, the Defense Forces shot down a Russian missile in Pavlohrad district.

"Our defenders shot down an enemy missile in Pavlohrad district. The debris damaged private houses and solar panels," stated Lysak.

Earlier it was reported that one person was killed and another wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Pavlodar.