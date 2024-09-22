Enemy attack on Nikopol claimed the lives of a woman and a 12-year-old girl

A woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed and two people were wounded in an enemy attack on Nikopol. UNN reports this with reference to the statement of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"According to the investigation, on the evening of September 21, 2024, the Russian military attacked a UAV in the city of Nikopol. Nikopol.

The enemy drone killed a 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman who were in a car at the time of the attack. A 4-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were wounded and hospitalized," the OPGOU said in a statement.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).