Enemy attack on Kharkiv: four people sought medical care

Four people sought medical care due to an enemy missile attack on Kharkiv.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the OVA, said this on Suspilne, UNN reports.

This is civilian infrastructure in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv. Four people have sought medical help, but they are lightly injured, acute stress reaction - said Sinegubov

In addition, he said that the occupiers hit Kharkiv with 5-8 missiles in the morning, five hit sites were identified, and others are still being searched for.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that three people were injured in today's hostile attack on Kharkiv, all of them employees of the damaged enterprises, which were preliminarily hit by five S-300 missiles.