Enemy attack on Kharkiv: four people sought medical care

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 48627 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113879 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119879 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162142 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163857 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264961 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176396 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166743 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148555 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235623 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 91041 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 72723 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 50281 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 85597 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 44887 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264941 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235607 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246582 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232905 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 113852 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 95133 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 98755 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116407 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117116 views
Enemy attack on Kharkiv: four people sought medical care

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: four people sought medical care

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32395 views

Four people sought medical care after a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv.

Four people sought medical care due to an enemy missile attack on Kharkiv.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the OVA, said this on Suspilne, UNN reports.

This is civilian infrastructure in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv. Four people have sought medical help, but they are lightly injured, acute stress reaction

-  said Sinegubov

 In addition, he said that the occupiers hit Kharkiv with 5-8 missiles in the morning, five hit sites were identified, and others are still being searched for.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that three people were injured in today's hostile attack on Kharkiv, all of them employees of the damaged enterprises, which were preliminarily hit by five S-300 missiles. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising