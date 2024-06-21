Enemy aerial bomb attack on a residential area in Selidovo: prosecutors showed the consequences

According to preliminary information, the enemy struck a residential area in Selydove, Donetsk region, on the morning of June 21 with a D-30SN UMPB bomb. The consequences of the attack, which killed two people and injured three others, were shown at the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

On June 21, at 09:25, the Russian armed forces dropped a bomb on a residential area in the city of Selydove. Previously, the enemy used a D-30SN UMPB. The bomb hit the yard of a house.

A 51-year-old and 52-year-old man died from mine-explosive injuries on the spot. Three more citizens aged from 35 to 65 years received injuries of varying severity.

As a result of the attack , 5 five-story and 6 private residential buildings, a car and power lines were damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier UNN reported that in the Donetsk region this morning , Russian troops launched an airstrike on Selidovo.