Emergency situation in Volos due to massive influx of dead fish

In the central Greek port city of Volos, authorities have declared an emergency due to a massive influx of dead fish, which, according to local residents, could threaten their lives. This is reported by Greek City Times, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the emergency situation in the city has been declared for a month. According to the authorities, this step will provide the necessary funding and resources to speed up the cleanup of the Puget Sound port, where tons of dead fish have accumulated along the coastline and rivers.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the authorities had already collected 57 tons of dead fish from the beaches near Volos, and on Saturday two vessels will complete this process. In addition, special nets have been installed at the mouth of the Xiriya River to contain the huge amount of dead fish.

Context

This is the second environmental crisis to hit the port of Volos, located three and a half hours north of the capital Athens, following devastating floods in the Thessaly region last year.

It was these floods that replenished the neighboring lake, which was drained in 1962 to fight malaria, expanding it to three times its normal size.

Since then, the water in the lake has decreased significantly, thus pushing freshwater fish to the port of Volos, where they cannot survive on their way to the Gulf of Pagasseti and the Aegean Sea.

State Ecological Inspectorate: 17 tons of dead fish have already been caught in the Seim and Desna