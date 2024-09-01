ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Emergency situation in Volos due to massive influx of dead fish

Emergency situation in Volos due to massive influx of dead fish

An emergency has been declared in the Greek city of Volos due to the accumulation of tons of dead fish in the port. This is the second environmental crisis after last year's floods, which led to the expansion of a neighboring lake and the migration of freshwater fish.

In the central Greek port city of Volos, authorities have declared an emergency due to a massive influx of dead fish, which, according to local residents, could threaten their lives. This is reported by Greek City Times, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the emergency situation in the city has been declared for a month. According to the authorities, this step will provide the necessary funding and resources to speed up the cleanup of the Puget Sound port, where tons of dead fish have accumulated along the coastline and rivers.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the authorities had already collected 57 tons of dead fish from the beaches near Volos, and on Saturday two vessels will complete this process. In addition, special nets have been installed at the mouth of the Xiriya River to contain the huge amount of dead fish.

Context

This is the second environmental crisis to hit the port of Volos, located three and a half hours north of the capital Athens, following devastating floods in the Thessaly region last year.

It was these floods that replenished the neighboring lake, which was drained in 1962 to fight malaria, expanding it to three times its normal size.

Since then, the water in the lake has decreased significantly, thus pushing freshwater fish to the port of Volos, where they cannot survive on their way to the Gulf of Pagasseti and the Aegean Sea.

State Ecological Inspectorate: 17 tons of dead fish have already been caught in the Seim and Desna30.08.24, 16:15 • 12370 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyNews of the World

