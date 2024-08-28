Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and the region - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK reported emergency power outages in Kyiv region and Kyiv. No stabilization outage schedules are in place and the duration of the outages is unknown.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv region and the capital. This was reported by DTEK, UNN reports.
Details
DTEK has announced the introduction of emergency power cuts in Kyiv region and Kyiv. This happened after receiving a corresponding command from the electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo.
In this regard, the schedules of stabilization outages are currently not in effect, and power supply may be interrupted without warning. The duration of the emergency outages is not yet known.
DTEK urges residents to follow the updates on the company's official website.
Ukrenergo: by the end of the day, power outages increased from two to three queues28.08.24, 11:49 • 26986 views