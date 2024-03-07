Embezzlement at the construction of a kindergarten: NABU and SAPO send case on misappropriation of over UAH 27 million to court

The NABU and the SAPO have sent to court a case of embezzlement of more than UAH 27 million during the construction of a kindergarten. This is reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On March 5, 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine brought a case to court over the embezzlement of over UAH 27.3 million during the construction of a preschool in the Kyiv suburbs.

Recall

According to the investigation, in February 2018, a village council in one of the regions announced a tender for the construction of a 280-seat kindergarten, but the contractor (LLC 1) won, violating the terms of the tender. Instead of completing the work by the end of 2018, the contractor and village council officials seized more than UAH 27.3 million, and the kindergarten still remains unfinished.

In November 2022, the NABU and the SAPO exposed five participants in the scheme, including the head of the village council, the chief accountant, and the directors of both contractors.