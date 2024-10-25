Electronic safety passport to be created in every school - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Every educational institution in Ukraine will receive an electronic security passport. These passports will be available to law enforcement and the SES to improve the security of the educational environment.
The Government of Ukraine is introducing an electronic security passport for each educational institution, which will be accessible to law enforcement and the State Emergency Service. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.
Details
"The educational solution is to create an electronic safety passport for an educational institution. Each of our schools should have such a passport, because for us the safety of children is a top priority," Shmyhal said.
According to him, police officers and employees of the State Emergency Service will have access to the electronic passport.
"This will help to create a safer educational environment and correct existing problems in educational institutions," Shmyhal added.
