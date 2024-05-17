E-cabinet for updating military data: what features will be available from May 18

Tomorrow, May 18, an electronic office for updating military data is scheduled to start working, where you can update your e-mail, phone number and place of residence, said spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin on Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

The e-cabinet should work, but it should be noted that it will be a so-called mvp version (a version with a minimum set of functions - ed.). That is, in the future there will be additional options in the electronic cabinet. For now, it will also be an opportunity to update your data. First of all, we are talking about e-mail, phone number and place of residence - Dmitry Lazutkin said.

The Defense Ministry spokesperson said that there are three ways to update military data of the TCK and JV, the electronic cabinet and the ASCs. According to him, the information that the Centers for Administrative Services are allegedly not ready for this is disinformation.

