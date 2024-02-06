Electrocuted an acquaintance and strangled her daughter: a 55-year-old man in Kyiv received a life sentence

A 55-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the double murder of an acquaintance and her daughter, UNN reports citing the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

"The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found the man guilty and sentenced him to the maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Until the verdict enters into force, the court remanded the accused in custody," the statement said.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, having arrived in Kyiv to visit the women - a 52-year-old acquaintance and her 30-year-old daughter - the accused was waiting for a convenient moment to commit the crime.

At night, while the mother and daughter were sleeping, the man tied the woman up, plugged the prepared electric wire into an outlet, and electrocuted her.

Then he went to the room where his 30-year-old daughter was sleeping, wrapped a piece of wire around her neck and strangled her with it.

Later, the man stole the victims' cell phones, laptops, money and documents from the apartment.

During the trial, the accused did not admit his guilt and did not repent of his actions. In addition, the man tried to leave the territory of Ukraine after committing the crimes.