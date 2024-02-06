ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Electrocuted an acquaintance and strangled her daughter: a 55-year-old man in Kyiv received a life sentence

Kyiv

A 55-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his acquaintance and her daughter in Kyiv. He tied up and electrocuted one of them, and strangled the other with a wire.

A 55-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the double murder of an acquaintance and her daughter, UNN reports citing the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

"The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found the man guilty and sentenced him to the maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Until the verdict enters into force, the court remanded the accused in custody," the statement said.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, having arrived in Kyiv to visit the women - a 52-year-old acquaintance and her 30-year-old daughter - the accused was waiting for a convenient moment to commit the crime. 

At night, while the mother and daughter were sleeping, the man tied the woman up, plugged the prepared electric wire into an outlet, and electrocuted her.

Then he went to the room where his 30-year-old daughter was sleeping, wrapped a piece of wire around her neck and strangled her with it.

Later, the man stole the victims' cell phones, laptops, money and documents from the apartment. 

During the trial, the accused did not admit his guilt and did not repent of his actions. In addition, the man tried to leave the territory of Ukraine after committing the crimes.

Antonina Tumanova

