Kirovohrad region: more than three thousand subscribers in 44 settlements are still without electricity

Since the beginning of the week, Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region has been dealing with the consequences of bad weather. So far, electricity has been restored to 7 more settlements. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Electricity Administration Andriy Raykovych, according to UNN.

Within four hours of the meeting of the emergency response committee, power engineers managed to restore power to 7 more settlements in Kropyvnytskyi district. Currently, more than 3,000 customers from 44 settlements are without power supply. Emergency crews consisting of more than a hundred power engineers continue to work in extremely difficult conditions. - Rajkovic wrote on Telegram.

To recap

Initially, 167 settlements in the Kropyvnytskyi district were without power. This morning it was reportedthat 51 settlements in Kirovohrad region were without power.

