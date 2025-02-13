Electricity consumption remains high, but there are no restrictions - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2492 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46319 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 71008 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105201 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73790 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117015 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100971 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116704 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153057 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109802 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85543 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80439 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105174 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116995 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143728 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176079 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39239 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80439 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134137 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136042 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164314 views
Electricity consumption remains high, but there are no restrictions - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption remains high, but there are no restrictions - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35965 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine remains at a high level, although no restrictions are in place. Ukrenergo calls for economical use of electricity, especially from 15:00 to 21:00.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today remains high, no restrictions are in place, but there is a need for economical consumption, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Electricity consumption remains high. Restrictive measures are not currently in place, but the need for economical consumption remains

- Ukrenergo said.

Today, February 13, as of 7:00 a.m., the consumption level was the same as the day before. Yesterday, on February 12, the daily maximum consumption was in the morning - 1.1% lower than the previous day.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

The need to conserve electricity remains. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 15:00 to 21:00

- Ukrenergo said.

The company emphasized that "the situation in the power system may change". 

No forecasts of power outages due to cold weather - Ukrenergo30.01.25, 13:09 • 104218 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

