Electricity consumption remains high, but there are no restrictions - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today remains high, no restrictions are in place, but there is a need for economical consumption, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Today, February 13, as of 7:00 a.m., the consumption level was the same as the day before. Yesterday, on February 12, the daily maximum consumption was in the morning - 1.1% lower than the previous day.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

The need to conserve electricity remains. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 15:00 to 21:00 - Ukrenergo said.

The company emphasized that "the situation in the power system may change".

