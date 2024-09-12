Electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine: Ukrainians urged to save

Today the level of electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine. The bad weather cut off power to 38 settlements in two regions. Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 602 settlements are without power. Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure came under enemy fire in 6 regions. There is a need for economical consumption throughout the day, according to NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

"Consumption continues to grow. Today, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 4.5% higher than at the same time on Wednesday, September 11. Yesterday, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 1.7% higher than the previous day, on Tuesday, September 10. Today there is a need for economical consumption of electricity throughout the day," the NPC said.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on September 11, in order to overcome the deficit in the power grid, at the request of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency electricity was supplied to Ukraine from the power systems of Poland and Slovakia.

Import and export

Imports will be made throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 16,111 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,247 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

Power outages

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 602 settlements are completely or partially without power supply this morning.

According to the Ministry of Energy, "over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure came under enemy fire in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, Ukrenergo said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, more than 58,000 subscribers in five regions have been cut off from electricity after enemy shelling.

In the morning, 38 settlements in Kyiv and Odesa regions were without electricity due to bad weather.

For technical reasons, consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k and Cherkasy regions are without power.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.45 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.