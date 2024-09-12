ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine: Ukrainians urged to save

Electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine: Ukrainians urged to save

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23276 views

Electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine, and NPC Ukrenergo is calling for frugality. Due to hostilities and bad weather, 640 settlements are without power, and electricity is imported from neighboring countries.

Today the level of electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine. The bad weather cut off power to 38 settlements in two regions. Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 602 settlements are without power. Over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure came under enemy fire in  6 regions. There is a need for economical consumption throughout the day, according to NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

"Consumption continues to grow. Today, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 4.5% higher than at the same time on Wednesday, September 11. Yesterday, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 1.7% higher than the previous day, on Tuesday, September 10. Today there is a need for economical consumption of electricity throughout the day," the NPC said.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on September 11, in order to overcome the deficit in the power grid, at the request of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency electricity was supplied to Ukraine from the power systems of Poland and Slovakia.

Import and export

Imports will be made throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 16,111 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,247 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

Power outages

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 602 settlements are completely or partially without power supply this morning.

According to the Ministry of Energy, "over the past day, civilian energy infrastructure came under enemy fire in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions, Ukrenergo said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, more than 58,000 subscribers in five regions have been cut off from electricity after enemy shelling.

In the morning, 38 settlements in Kyiv and Odesa regions were without electricity due to bad weather.

For technical reasons, consumers in Dnipropetrovs'k and Cherkasy regions are without power.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.45 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

