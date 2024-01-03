Electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine: citizens are urged to turn off "unnecessary" lights

Ukraine is recording an increase in electricity consumption due to the beginning of the working week and the resumption of business activity after the holidays, as well as the cold snap, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

...electricity consumption has started to grow again. The reason is the beginning of the working week and the resumption of business activity after the holidays. It is also due to the cold snap that has gripped the entire territory of Ukraine today - Ukrenergo said.

It is noted that the maximum electricity consumption was at 10:40 a.m., 8% higher than yesterday, January 2.

"Such a rapid increase in consumption puts a significant additional burden on power plants that are still recovering from massive missile attacks last winter, which can lead to technological disruptions," Ukrenergo adds.

Ukrenergo called for the rational use of electrical appliances during the day:

turn off the "extra" lights in the rooms;

Do not turn on several powerful appliances at home at once (for example, a boiler, washing machine, and iron). And at work, during lunchtime, do not turn on the kettle and microwave together;

Turn off air conditioners and heaters if the room temperature is comfortable;

Unplug the chargers from the sockets if they have already charged your gadgets.

Recall

This morning, the Ministry of Energy reportedthat there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine. Due to the attacks by Russia on January 2, residents of three regions had partial power outages. Yesterday in the morning, renewable energy facilities were reduced to balance the power in the power system.