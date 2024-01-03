ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine: citizens are urged to turn off "unnecessary" lights

Electricity consumption is growing in Ukraine: citizens are urged to turn off "unnecessary" lights

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107336 views

Ukraine is experiencing an increase in electricity consumption due to the resumption of work after the holidays and the cold snap. "Ukrenergo warns about the potential load on the grid and calls for energy saving.

Ukraine is recording an increase in electricity consumption due to the beginning of the working week and the resumption of business activity after the holidays, as well as the cold snap, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

...electricity consumption has started to grow again. The reason is the beginning of the working week and the resumption of business activity after the holidays. It is also due to the cold snap that has gripped the entire territory of Ukraine today 

- Ukrenergo said.

It is noted that the maximum electricity consumption was at 10:40 a.m., 8% higher than yesterday, January 2.

"Such a rapid increase in consumption puts a significant additional burden on power plants that are still recovering from massive missile attacks last winter, which can lead to technological disruptions," Ukrenergo adds.

Ukrenergo called for the rational use of electrical appliances during the day:

turn off the "extra" lights in the rooms;

Do not turn on several powerful appliances at home at once (for example, a boiler, washing machine, and iron). And at work, during lunchtime, do not turn on the kettle and microwave together;

Turn off air conditioners and heaters if the room temperature is comfortable;

Unplug the chargers from the sockets if they have already charged your gadgets.

Recall

This morning, the Ministry of Energy reportedthat there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine. Due to the attacks by Russia on January 2, residents of three regions had partial power outages. Yesterday in the morning, renewable energy facilities were reduced to balance the power in the power system.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy

