"Elections" in TOT: russia approves early voting for occupation troops
The Central Election Commission of the russian federation has approved early voting in February for russian occupation troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine to elect the President of the russian federation at mobile and stationary polling stations.
This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
Russians in the temporarily occupied territories continue to actively prepare for the so-called "presidential elections" in russia.
According to the information, the preparations include creating conditions for "voting rights" for representatives of the russian occupation forces in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
The Central Election Commission of the russian federation has approved the voting of representatives of hostile forces for the end of February ahead of schedule. The occupants will be able to "vote" through mobile and stationary "polling stations" at a specially designated time.
At the same time, the russian army is taking additional restrictive measures to ensure security and prevent disruption of the "vote" by the Ukrainian underground.
