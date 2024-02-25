In the occupied territory, the Central Election Commission of the russian federation approved early voting by representatives of hostile forces.

This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories continue to actively prepare for the so-called "presidential elections" in russia.

According to the information, the preparations include creating conditions for "voting rights" for representatives of the russian occupation forces in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The Central Election Commission of the russian federation has approved the voting of representatives of hostile forces for the end of February ahead of schedule. The occupants will be able to "vote" through mobile and stationary "polling stations" at a specially designated time.

At the same time, the russian army is taking additional restrictive measures to ensure security and prevent disruption of the "vote" by the Ukrainian underground.

The Russian military will vote in the elections in the TOT to simulate the turnout at the polling stations