Eight regions of Russia introduce partial "dry law" for May holidays

A partial ban on the sale of alcohol on May holidays has been introduced in 8 regions of Russia. A "semi-dry law" has been declared in Perm, Tyumen, Sverdlovsk, Omsk and other regions of Russia, reports UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Eight Russian regions have partially banned alcohol on sale for the May holidays.

Ban on alcohol - in Perm Krai, Cheboksary, Tyumen, Sverdlovsk, Omsk, Kurgan, Samara regions, as well as in Moscow and the Moscow region. - writes Telegram channel Mash.

In some of those listed, alcohol is only allowed in cafes and restaurants

The ban will last until May 9-12. In other regions, alcohol will not be sold only near the venues of festive events.

