Eight people hospitalized after clashes with police in Georgia

Eight injured protesters were hospitalized after clashes with police during a rally against the law on "foreign agents" outside parliament in Georgia, citing data from the Georgian Health Ministry, Ekho Kavkaza reported, writes UNN.

"The victims have various types of injuries, including wounds to the face, head and various parts of the body, as well as intoxication and respiratory complications," the agency said.

One of the injured has already been discharged. Seven people remain under medical observation. According to the Georgian Health Ministry, their condition is satisfactory.

Reportedly, dozens of demonstrators, as well as one employee of the Interior Ministry, were treated on the spot. The most frequent symptoms were headaches and burning eyes, the Novosti-Georgia news agency reported.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Georgian parliament on the evening of May 1, demanding the revocation of a law popularly dubbed "Russian". Special forces were reported to have used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators at the service entrances to the building. The use of rubber bullets was also reported. Although the media showed footage of casualties, the Georgian Interior Ministry denied the use.

