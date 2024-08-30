ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Education reform continues: the government has reduced the number of educational fields and specialties

Education reform continues: the government has reduced the number of educational fields and specialties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19770 views

The Ukrainian government has adopted a new list of fields and specialties, reducing their number from 28 to 11. This will bring Ukrainian higher education closer to European standards and facilitate academic mobility of students.

According to  the government's decision, Ukraine will almost triple the number of educational branches, which will bring Ukrainian education closer to European standards. This was stated by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, UNN reports .  

Details

The agency explains that Ukraine is implementing a number of European legal norms and adapting domestic legislation to them. In particular, this applies to the transformation of higher education.

Thus, the government adopted a new list of industries and specialties, which is close to the International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED).

What it changes: 

  • Instead of 28, the new list identifies 11 industries that are maximally integrated with European standards. 
  • Higher education standards approved for each specialty will be updated in accordance with EU regulations, which facilitates academic mobility of students. 
  • Ukrainian higher education will be integrated into the Single European Higher Education Area as much as possible.

Revolution in education: Ukraine is preparing to introduce specialized secondary education30.03.24, 06:28 • 69606 views

Image

In addition to European integration, this decision is strategically important for the further implementation of the Law of Ukraine “On Individual Educational Trajectories”. In the near future, we will prepare a table of correspondence between the 2015 List of fields of knowledge and specialties and the new List adopted today

- the Ministry of Education summarizes. 

AddendumAddendum

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, explained that harmonization of educational sectors will help avoid bureaucratic red tape and simplify admission to European universities for a master's degree or exchange program.

We have to adapt every sphere to the European one, especially education. Students will start entering universities according to the new standards next year 

- The Minister is sure. 

Recall

Deputy Economy Minister Tetyana Berezhna said that 15.6 thousand Ukrainians have received vouchers for education at the expense of the state since the beginning of this year, for a total of UAH 114 million. Nursing and psychology are among the most popular voucher programs.

“Defense of Ukraine": the Ministry of Education and Science told about the launch of an updated program for schoolchildren29.08.24, 12:31 • 114317 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

