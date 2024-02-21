Economic effect of NABU and SAPO activities in 2023 amounts to UAH 4.7 billion - Kryvonos

In 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office managed to return UAH 4.7 billion to the state budget, which is 1.5 times more than in 2022. This was announced during a briefing by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"In general, we need to focus on the economic efficiency of the NABU and the SAPO. These are funds that have been returned to the state budget, state-owned enterprises, and assets transferred to the needs of our country's defense. In the second half of 2023, this effect reached a record UAH 3 billion. In total, in 2023, it amounted to UAH 4.7 billion, which is 1.5 times more than in 2022," said Kryvonos.

In particular, in the NABU and SAPO cases, over UAH 430.1 million was allocated to help the army; over UAH 2.4 billion was reimbursed to the state and UAH 115 million was confiscated to the state.

Recall

In 2023, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office managed to catch the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court red-handed while taking a bribe, and ensure the prosecution of 3 deputy ministers, 39 heads of state-owned enterprises, 27 judges, and 11 MPs.