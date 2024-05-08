ECHR orders Georgia to pay 153 thousand euros in compensation to participants of the "Gavrilov Night" action

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69189 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104816 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147837 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152093 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248633 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173733 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165055 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224958 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101853 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40322 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35032 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53223 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46886 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248634 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224958 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211134 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236937 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223810 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69195 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46886 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53223 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112562 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113485 views
Actual
ECHR orders Georgia to pay 153 thousand euros in compensation to participants of the "Gavrilov Night" action

ECHR orders Georgia to pay 153 thousand euros in compensation to participants of the "Gavrilov Night" action

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101659 views

The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Georgia to pay €153,600 in compensation to the victims of the violent dispersal of the Gavrilov Night rally in Tbilisi in 2019.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ordered the Georgian authorities to pay €153,600 to the victims of the Gavrilov Night crackdown. The court recognized that Georgia had ineffectively investigated the actions of the police and special forces. This was reported by NewsGeorgia, according to UNN.

Details

We are talking about the events of the night of June 21, 2019, when thousands of people took to the streets in Tbilisi to protest against the arrival in the country and a speech in parliament by Russian State Duma deputy Sergei Gavrilov. Police then used tear gas, water cannons, and fired rubber bullets at people on Rustaveli Avenue. More than 240 people were injured, including 80 police officers and 30 journalists.

The victims appealed to the ECHR, combining 26 complaints from injured protesters and journalists under the title Tsaava and Others v. Georgia.

The ECtHR concluded that although the Georgian authorities had launched an investigation into these events, the explanations provided by the authorities were not sufficient to justify the lack of adequate efforts to continue the main lines of investigation, and this situation had been observed in recent years.

The Court noted that one of the problems for the Georgian investigation was the inability to identify the law enforcement officers who fired the rubber bullets because they did not have identification marks. However, the court believes that all injuries caused by the use of such special means are sufficient to invoke Article 3 of the ECHR.

The Court found a violation of Art. 3 only in procedural, not substantive terms, taking into account the complex nature of the investigation, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that many applicants had lodged their complaints in advance. The Court noted that a substantive analysis could not be carried out until the investigation was completed in Georgia.

However, Georgia was obliged to pay compensation to the victims in the amount of 1800 to 15 thousand euros within three months.

The state will also have to pay 6,000 euros for court costs and taxes that may be imposed on the recipients of compensation.

Recall

More than 30 MEPs have called for the suspension of Georgia's EU candidate status due to attempts to silence peaceful protesters in order to pass a law similar to Russia's "foreign agents" law, which contradicts EU commitments.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
tbilisiTbilisi
european-unionEuropean Union
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising