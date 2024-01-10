During the week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed almost 300 occupants and more than one and a half hundred pieces of equipment

In a week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed 288 occupants, 182 strongholds and dozens of enemy vehicles. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Last week, UAV strike companies hit 182 strongholds. These are fortified positions where a lot of firepower is concentrated.

He emphasized that it is from these weapons that the Russians are shelling the positions of the Defense Forces.

In addition, our UAV operators hit 19 enemy tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 29 guns and 33 Russian trucks.

Addendum

It is noted that the report includes the NGU, SBU units, 15 companies of the Armed Forces and 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service. All units provided video evidence of the elimination of the targets.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian special forces destroyed a Russian electronic warfare complex "Tirada-2", which was intended to disable communication satellites.