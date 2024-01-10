ukenru
During the week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed almost 300 occupants and more than one and a half hundred pieces of equipment

During the week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed almost 300 occupants and more than one and a half hundred pieces of equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29509 views

According to Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian drones destroyed 288 Russian soldiers, 182 strongholds, 19 tanks and dozens of vehicles over the past week.

In a week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed 288 occupants, 182 strongholds and dozens of enemy vehicles. This was stated  by Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Last week, UAV strike companies hit 182 strongholds. These are fortified positions where a lot of firepower is concentrated.

He emphasized that it is from these weapons that the Russians are shelling the positions of the Defense Forces.

Ukrainian Special Forces with HIMARS destroy russian "Solntsepyok"09.01.24, 13:04 • 103058 views

In addition, our UAV operators hit 19 enemy tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 29 guns and 33 Russian trucks.

Image

Addendum

It is noted that the report includes the NGU, SBU units, 15 companies of the Armed Forces and 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service. All units provided video evidence of the elimination of the targets.

Recall

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian special forces destroyed a Russian electronic warfare complex "Tirada-2", which was intended to disable communication satellites.

